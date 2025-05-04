Young Wigan man denies ABH charge

By Charles Graham
Published 4th May 2025, 04:55 BST
A Wigan 23-year-old has denied launching an assault.

Matthew Bradshaw, of Copeland Drive, Standish, appeared before borough magistrates to plead not guilty to single charge of causing Michael Hill actual bodily harm on April 27 last year.

A trial was fixed to take place at the same court on May 8 before which Bradshaw has been released on conditional bail.

