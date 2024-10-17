Young Wigan man must do unpaid work after admitting under-age sex offences

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan man who pleaded guilty to under-age sex offences has been given a community order.

James Friar, 21, of Sovereign Close, Lowton, admitted inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in non-penetrative activity and engaging in sexual conversation with a girl of 13.

The charges stated the girl was a “decoy” and the offences took place between July 23 and August 1.

Friar has now been sentenced to a two-year community order, which includes 150 hours of unpaid work, five days of rehabilitation activities and the 26-day Building Choices programme.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years.