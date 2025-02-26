A Wigan 21-year-old has finally admitted to taking a motorbike and then damaging it.

Connor Wootton, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, had appeared before borough magistrates to deny forcibly taking a Suzuki Bandit motorbike, using threatening or abusive language and assaulting a man by beating on March 13 2024 and a trial date was arranged for February.

However, before the hearing could begin he changed his pleas to the vehicle-taking and threatening language charges and the assault allegation was dropped.

He had all along admitted to riding the Suzuki without a licence or insurance.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, put on a 26-day rehab programme and must complete 180 hours' unpaid work.