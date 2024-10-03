Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan 24-year-old has been convicted of driving under the influence of a horse tranquiliser.

Kian Needham, of Atherton Road in Hindley, had denied having taken ketamine before police stopped his vehicle on July 12 last year but he was found guilty after a trial at Wigan Magistrates' Court.

He was barred from driving for 12 months.

He also has £468 to pay in the form of a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge.