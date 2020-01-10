Crazed yob smashes Barclays Wigan window with beer barrel

A crazed yob can be seen smashing a beer barrell through a bank window in Wigan.



Video shows the man picking up the beer barrel and launching it at the window of Barclays, in Market Place, bringing the town centre to a standstill this evening.

Barclays Bank, Market Place, Wigan

Footage shows the glass shattering and the man then walking into the bank before looking around and walking casually out.

Eyewitnesses say the man was then allegedly pinned down until police arrived.

There is reportedly a heavy police presence in the area.

More to follow.