A 13-year-old schoolboy has been fined for driving a car.

The youngster, who cannot be named, appeared at Wigan Youth Court to admit to driving without a licence and insurance.

The hearing was told he drove a Citroen Berlingo on Soho Street, near Asda.

He was hit with a fine, court costs and a victim surcharge totalling £226 to be paid in £5-a-week instalments.