37-year-old accused of attacking to police officers in Wigan town centre
A Wigan man is charged with attacking two police officers and being drunk and disorderly.
Stuart Bullough, 37, of Wigan Oak Hotel on Orchard Street, Wigan, is accused of assaulting the officers by beating them on June 20.
He is also alleged to have been drunk and disorderly in a public place, ie Standishgate in Wigan, on the same date.A trial will be held at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on August 1.