A 19-year-old Wigan man has been accused of unlawful sex with a minor when he was 17
A Wigan teenager has been accused of a series of sex assaults, some when he was a minor.
The 19-year-old faces three charges of assault by penetration of a girl of 15 in 2021 and sexual touching of a woman between 2021 and 2023.
He has not yet entered any pleas and he was released on unconditional bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 19.