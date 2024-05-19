A 19-year-old Wigan man has been accused of unlawful sex with a minor when he was 17

By Charles Graham
Published 19th May 2024, 15:45 BST
A Wigan teenager has been accused of a series of sex assaults, some when he was a minor.

The 19-year-old faces three charges of assault by penetration of a girl of 15 in 2021 and sexual touching of a woman between 2021 and 2023.

He has not yet entered any pleas and he was released on unconditional bail until he appears before a Bolton Crown Court judge on June 19.