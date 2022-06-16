Emergency services were called at shortly before 4.30am on Sunday June 12 to a report that a man had been punched during an altercation outside Glow nightclub, Dalton Square, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
Joshua Hughes, who was part of a group that had been inside the club earlier but had been ejected, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Despite the best efforts of medical professionals he died on June 16.
A 31-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault – grievous bodily harm with intent – and bailed pending further inquiries.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.
A woman who police earlier appealed to trace has now been identified.