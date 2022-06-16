Emergency services were called at shortly before 4.30am on Sunday June 12 to a report that a man had been punched during an altercation outside Glow nightclub, Dalton Square, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.

Joshua Hughes, who was part of a group that had been inside the club earlier but had been ejected, was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals he died on June 16.

Joshua Hughes

A 31-year-old man from Leigh was arrested on suspicion of Section 18 assault – grievous bodily harm with intent – and bailed pending further inquiries.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.

A woman who police earlier appealed to trace has now been identified.

Det Chief Insp Jane Webb, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.

"They continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“I would appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 279 of June 12th.