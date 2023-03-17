News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
9 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
9 hours ago Lewis Capaldi shares his Netflix documentary trailer with fans
10 hours ago ‘New’ Great British Bake Off presenter is ‘great choice’
14 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
14 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses

A 39-year-old Wigan woman denies charges of harassment and abuse

A trial date has been fixed for a 39-year-old Wigan woman who denies harassment and abuse charges.

By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read

Amy Darbyshire, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing Margaret Darbyshire and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on April 20 last year.

Read More
'You simply don’t know what you are getting': coroner warns of dangers of buying...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also charged with harassment is 61-year-old Mark Kelly, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince.

Wigan Magistrates' Court
Wigan Magistrates' Court
Wigan Magistrates' Court
Most Popular

He too denies the charge.

Both were released on bail until their trial on September 28, a condition of which is not to have any contact with each other or Margaret Darbyshire.