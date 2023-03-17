A 39-year-old Wigan woman denies charges of harassment and abuse
A trial date has been fixed for a 39-year-old Wigan woman who denies harassment and abuse charges.
By Charles Graham
Published 17th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read
Amy Darbyshire, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing Margaret Darbyshire and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on April 20 last year.
Also charged with harassment is 61-year-old Mark Kelly, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince.
He too denies the charge.
Both were released on bail until their trial on September 28, a condition of which is not to have any contact with each other or Margaret Darbyshire.