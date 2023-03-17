Amy Darbyshire, of Marlborough Avenue, Ince, appeared before borough justices to plead not guilty to harassing Margaret Darbyshire and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on April 20 last year.

Also charged with harassment is 61-year-old Mark Kelly, of Chatsworth Avenue, Ince.

Wigan Magistrates' Court

He too denies the charge.