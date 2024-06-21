A 54-year-old from Wigan denies historical child sex abuse
A Wigan man has denied sexually assaulting an 11-year-old schoolgirl more than 20 years ago.
Richard Wallwork, 54, of Silverdale Road in Orrell, appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to face two charges: of assault by penetration and of sexually touching a girl aged under 13 in 2003.
A trial has been scheduled to begin on April 7 2026 with Wallwork on bail until then.
A pre-trial review will take place at the court on December 9 this year.