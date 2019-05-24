A 74 year old Wigan man has been arrested for attempted murder in Preston after a collision in this Morrisons' car park

Preston Police have arrested a 74 year old man on suspicion of attempted murder after knocking down a woman in a Morrisons' car park.



Detectives are investigating a collision which has left a woman seriously injured are appealing for witnesses.

Morrisons on Blackpool Road

Police say they were called shortly before 6:25am this morning, Friday, May 24, by the Ambulance Service, to the scene of a collision in the car park of the Morrisons supermarket on Blackpool Road, Preston.

The incident involved a woman and a Peugeot Elddis motorhome.

A 74-year-old man from Wigan was initially arrested this morning at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving, but has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The model of Peugeot Elddis motorhome involved in the collision

He remains in police custody.

Officers say the woman was taken to Royal Preston Hospital with "significant injuries" and she remains in a serious condition.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard McCutcheon from Preston Police said: ““We need anyone who witnessed this incident to speak to us as soon as possible."

"Similarly, we would like to trace anyone who has seen the vehicle in the area beforehand to get in touch."

“I would like to thank people in the area for their co-operation this morning while we carried out our initial enquiries. I appreciate this may have caused some inconvenience but it was necessary for us to do our job effectively."

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 224 of May 24. Alternatively, you can reach Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.