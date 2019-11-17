A "despicable attack" - three men arrested following a rape in Wigan's Mesnes Park

Three men have been arrested following a rape in Wigan.



At around 9.20pm last night (Saturday 16 November), a woman in her 30s was walking along Park Road, Wigan when she began talking to three men.

She and the three men walked to Mesnes Park, where one of the men raped her while the other two men stood by.

A passer-by called police and officers attended a short time later and arrested three men aged 33, 25 and 24 on suspicion of rape.

They all remain in custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Bell of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This was a despicable attack on a lone woman who is currently being supported by specialist officers.

“While we have arrested three people in connection with this incident, we are continuing to appeal to the public for information.

“Were you in the area at the time and do you have any information that can assist us? If so, contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police om 0161 856 1814/ 0161 856 7182 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.