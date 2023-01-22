A fifth of officers plan to leave Greater Manchester Police within two years

The Police Federation of England and Wales said police officers are reaching "breaking point" and leaving the service due to pay and work conditions.

The PFEW's pay and morale survey, carried out in September and October last year, shows 18 per cent of the 1,586 officers in Greater Manchester Police who responded, said they were planning to leave the service.

About five per cent said they intended to resign from the force within the next two years and 13 per cent stated they are already looking for other employment.

Altogether, the rate is up from the previous survey in 2021, when 12 per cent of officers said they were planning to resign.

Nationally, 18 per cent of respondents said they intended to resign within two years or as soon as they could.

Steve Hartshorn, PFEW national chair, said: “Police officers are reaching breaking point and are leaving the service in their droves as every element of their pay and conditions has been gradually eroded in the space of a decade."

Mr Hartshorn added over 8,000 police officers left the service in England and Wales in the year ending March 2022 – the highest number of leavers since comparable records began.

He said about 1,800 officers who joined under the Government Uplift Programme have already resigned.

Of Greater Manchester Police officers who said they were planning to leave the job, the main reasons cited for leaving the force were their morale (85 per cent), how police are treated by the government (77 per cent) and the impact of the job on their mental health and wellbeing (74 per cent).

The survey also showed 62 per cent of the area's officers said they had a low or very low level of morale - down from 65 in 2021.

Additionally, 94 per cent said they do not feel the government respects them and 80% said they do not feel respected by the public.

Mr Hartshorn said: “To rebuild the broken thin blue line, police officers need a pay award that acknowledges the cost-of-living crisis, their unique responsibilities and the restrictions imposed on their industrial rights.

"Otherwise, the profession will remain at risk and the disillusionment of our colleagues will deepen, the government must act.”

A Home Office spokesman said: “Policing is a career like no other and we need officers to keep communities safe and cut crime. We are injecting record funds into policing and giving officers the support, training and powers they need to crack down on crime.