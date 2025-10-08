A home security warning is issued to residents follow a spate of Wigan house and outbuilding break-ins
Officers are investigating several raids on homes around the Mesnes Park area – Swinley, Whitley, Gidlow and the town centre – in the past week.
Outbuildings have also been targeted by criminals.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police said that a 52-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a number of thefts and was due to appear in court today (Wednesday October 8).
But nonetheless they added: “Please ensure all windows and doors are locked. Please stay vigilant.
"If you have any information relating to burglaries in your area, please contact GMP via 101 or using our online chat facility.
"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”