A home security warning is issued to residents follow a spate of Wigan house and outbuilding break-ins

By Charles Graham
Published 8th Oct 2025, 17:24 BST
Police have called on residents to keep their homes and other property locked up after a number of burglaries and attempted break-ins were reported in a particular area of Wigan.

Officers are investigating several raids on homes around the Mesnes Park area – Swinley, Whitley, Gidlow and the town centre – in the past week.

Outbuildings have also been targeted by criminals.

A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police said that a 52-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of a number of thefts and was due to appear in court today (Wednesday October 8).

Police say there have been a number of break-ins reported in the Swinley and Gidlow areasplaceholder image
But nonetheless they added: “Please ensure all windows and doors are locked. Please stay vigilant.

"If you have any information relating to burglaries in your area, please contact GMP via 101 or using our online chat facility.

"Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

