Police are hunting fire-raisers who set a car alight on a Wigan borough street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flames engulfed the bonnet of the Range Rover which was parked in a side street off Leigh Road, Atherton, at around 10pm last night (Wednesday October 15).

It was the owner who raised the alarm and it was only the swift arrival of a crew from the town’s fire station that prevented the blaze from spreading to the home nearby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch manager Steve Green said: “It was obviously deliberate ignition because you could see pour marks on the bonnet from the accelerant that was used.

Firefighters were at the scene of the car arson attack for about an hour

"It was a good job we got there when we did because if the fire had taken hold further, it could have spread to the house it was next to.

“As it was, no-one was hurt thankfully, but while only 20 per cent of the car was fire-damaged – the bonnet and windscreen – it was a write-off.”

The crew was at the scene for about an hour.

Police were called to investigate. Anyone with information about the attack, including suspicious behaviour in the area before or around 10pm last night, including door bell and dash cam footage, is asked to ring officers on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on the freephone 0800 555111.