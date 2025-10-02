A young Wigan borough mum who sparked a police search and desperate family appeal has been found safe and well.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There had not been a confirmed sighting of Paige Kelly since the afternoon of Tuesday September 23 at her home address in Sydney Street, Leigh.

Relatives had made emotional appeals for help in tracing her and there had been a couple of later reports, unconfirmed, of her getting into a taxi in Leigh town centre in the early hours of September 24 and then on St Helens Road several hours later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after days of worry, Greater Manchester Police have been able to report that the 27-year-old had been found “safe and well.”

A spokesperson confirmed that family had been informed of the good news.