A Leigh mum whose disappearance more than a week ago sparked a major search has been found safe and well
There had not been a confirmed sighting of Paige Kelly since the afternoon of Tuesday September 23 at her home address in Sydney Street, Leigh.
Relatives had made emotional appeals for help in tracing her and there had been a couple of later reports, unconfirmed, of her getting into a taxi in Leigh town centre in the early hours of September 24 and then on St Helens Road several hours later.
But after days of worry, Greater Manchester Police have been able to report that the 27-year-old had been found “safe and well.”
A spokesperson confirmed that family had been informed of the good news.