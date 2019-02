An A-Level student accused of drink-driving will stand trial in April.

Taylor Goldthorpe, 18, of Cavan Drive, Haydock, denies being over the limit while driving a Vauxhall Adam.

Her solicitor asked Wigan justices to fix the trial on a date after her A-level revision sessions and exams in June, but the bench declined, scheduling it for April 17 and she was remanded on unconditional bail until then.