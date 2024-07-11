A £24k Wigan fraudster's court fate delayed
Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had been accused of fraud by false representation.
The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.
On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to the fraud charge and also to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.
Peleniuveiene had been due to be sentenced early this month but her defence team requested an adjournment and so a new date of September 10 was set.