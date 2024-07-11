A £24k Wigan fraudster's court fate delayed

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sentencing of a woman who admitted she fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence has been delayed.

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had been accused of fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Young Wigan man faces gun and hard drug dealing charges
Fraudster Inga Peleniuviene will now have to wait until September to discover what sentence she will receiveFraudster Inga Peleniuviene will now have to wait until September to discover what sentence she will receive
Fraudster Inga Peleniuviene will now have to wait until September to discover what sentence she will receive

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to the fraud charge and also to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.

Peleniuveiene had been due to be sentenced early this month but her defence team requested an adjournment and so a new date of September 10 was set.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice