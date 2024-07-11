Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sentencing of a woman who admitted she fraudulently received more than £24,000 from a Wigan off-licence has been delayed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inga Peleniuviene, 41, of Bulteel Street, Pemberton, had been accused of fraud by false representation.

The charge stated that she dishonestly made a false representation to Bargain Booze, on Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, intending to gain £24,102.23 between April 2 2022 and April 14 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fraudster Inga Peleniuviene will now have to wait until September to discover what sentence she will receive

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge earlier this year, she pleaded guilty to the fraud charge and also to possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid at her home on June 8 2023.

Peleniuveiene had been due to be sentenced early this month but her defence team requested an adjournment and so a new date of September 10 was set.