Shocking images of a man throwing a poppy wreath from a war memorial into the road in Wigan have emerged online.

The images captured by Wigan resident Hannah Wood show the man, who has not been identified, reaching over a fence in Manchester Road, Ince, before picking up a poppy wreath and throwing it into the road. The incident is believed to have taken place this morning (Friday). Wigan Councillor John Hilton, who is a member of the Royal British Legion, said: "I am disgusted with this. People like this beggar belief. We have some of the nicest cenotaphs and memorials here in Wigan."

