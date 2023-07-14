News you can trust since 1853
A thug who admitted to an assault is now subject to an arrest warrant after Wigan court no-show

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Wigan man who admitted to an attack but then failed to turn up to court to learn of his punishment.
By Charles Graham
Published 14th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

Andrew Littler, 49, of School Way, Wigan, had previously appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the assault by beating of Peter Rosbotham on August 4 last year and to failing to answer police bail in November.

But he was a no-show when finally due to be sentenced this month and so the bench issued a warrant.