A Wigan 20-year-old has been jailed for crimes including peddling cannabis and driving dangerously
Declan Norris, 20, of City Road, Kitt Green, went before a judge at Bolton Crown Court to be sentenced for offences in four cases.
They were possessing criminal property and possessing cannabis and a psychoactive substance with intent to supply them on March 23, 2023; possessing cannabis with intent to supply it and an offensive weapon in a private place on July 23, 2024; dangerous driving and possession of class B drug cannabis with intent to supply it on November 8, 2024; and driving dangerously and without insurance on April 18.
He was jailed for two years and three months and will be disqualified from driving for five years upon his release from prison.
A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been scheduled for March 6 at Bolton Crown Court.