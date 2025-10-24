A Wigan councillor has secured a mobile CCTV unit to address drug offences and anti-social behaviour

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
Anti-social behaviour - Prevention and advice
A mobile CCTV unit has been deployed to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in Wigan.

It is located at the top of Wrightington Street and Earl Street, in Swinley, in an initiative funded and led by Wigan Central councillor Lawrence Hunt.

Most Popular

The camera, now fully operational, can be moved to hot-spots across the ward to support efforts to address drug-related activity and anti-social behaviour.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It complements increased police patrols in the area and aims to alleviate pressure on residents, as part of a broader strategy to improve community safety and respond to residents’ concerns.

Coun Lawrence Hunt has secured a mobile CCTV unitplaceholder image
Coun Lawrence Hunt has secured a mobile CCTV unit

“This isn’t a silver bullet,” said Coun Hunt, “but it’s a practical step forward. We’re listening to residents and acting on their concerns. The mobile nature of the CCTV means we can respond quickly to emerging issues across the ward.”

Councillors intend to expand the initiative, targeting other areas identified by residents and community partners.

“We want to thank everyone who supported this measure,” he said.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice