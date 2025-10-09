A Wigan headteacher says staff and pupils were safe “at all times” when his school went into lockdown after reports of a man carrying a weapon.

A Shevington High School pupil reported seeing a man with a weapon on Thursday morning.

Police officers descended on the area to search for him and the Shevington Lane school went into partial lockdown.

But a Facebook post from Wigan and Leigh police revealed no-one was found.

A police spokesman said: “This morning officers responded to a report of a male with a weapon in Shevington in the vicinity of a school in the local area.

“Our response team were deployed to the area. A local school went into partial lockdown as a precautionary measure. An area search was conducted and no male carrying a weapon was located.

“We do not believe there to be any threat to the wider community.”

In a letter to parents, headteacher John Bennett said: “This morning, we briefly placed the school in partial lockdown as a precautionary measure following a report from a student who believed they had seen something of concern near the school grounds.

“The police were informed immediately and attended the scene. After speaking with the students involved, they were reassured that there was no immediate risk to pupils or staff. Based on their assessment, the police advised that it was safe for the school to come out of partial lockdown.

“The police have confirmed they will continue to patrol the local area today as a reassurance measure.

“At all times, our students and staff were safe, and our procedures worked effectively and calmly. We appreciate your support and understanding as we take every precaution to ensure the safety of everyone in our school community.”

Last month, there were reports someone had been seen carrying a suspected firearm on Houghton Lane in Shevington.

Police again rushed to the area, with some seen near Shevington High, but nothing was found.

A Facebook post by Shevington with Lower Ground and Moor councillors said: “We contacted our police neighbourhood inspector to asked if this morning’s report was linked to that of September 25 where a similar report was made.

“Police said there was no indication the reports were linked.

“This morning the description was a male on a Siron bike with a backpack on Arbour Lane with something sticking out the backpack.

“The informant could not be sure what this was but said it resembled a weapon.

“The police had no further calls and on each occasion there has been no trace of the person described.”

In a separate incident last month, several schools were put into temporary lockdown and armed police were scrambled over reports of a firearms incident in Ashton town centre.

Sightings of a man supposedly loading a gun in the Ashton Market or Thomas Gerard car park triggered the emergency and precautionary responses, but police did not find anything of concern.