A Wigan park has been cordoned off and an 18-year-old has been taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing
Emergency services rushed to Alexandra Park, on Victoria Street, Newtown after the incident on Wednesday afternoon.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which Wigan Today understands are not believed to be life-threatening.
The park was cordoned off by police while an investigation got under way.
A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.17pm to reports of a stabbing. A male, aged 18, has been taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.