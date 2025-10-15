A Wigan park has been cordoned off and an 18-year-old has been taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 15th Oct 2025, 17:26 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2025, 20:47 BST
A teenager has been taken to hospital after reports of a stabbing at a Wigan park.

Emergency services rushed to Alexandra Park, on Victoria Street, Newtown after the incident on Wednesday afternoon.

Most Popular

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which Wigan Today understands are not believed to be life-threatening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The park was cordoned off by police while an investigation got under way.

Police at Alexandra Park after reports of a stabbingplaceholder image
Police at Alexandra Park after reports of a stabbing

A police spokesman said: “We were called around 4.17pm to reports of a stabbing. A male, aged 18, has been taken to hospital. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice