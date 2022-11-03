Kian McLoughlin was only in a store for two minutes but is now rueing not getting a new bike lock after an opportunist crook was seen wheeling his prized possession away.

The 16-year-old from Newtown uses the two-wheeler to get to and from his job at Barratt Homes in Ince and is now faced with a big bill to get a new one if his property isn’t recovered.

The thief is caught on film taking Kian's bike

Kian had stopped off on his way home at the Nisa Today store at Smithy Green, Ince, on the afternoon of Wednesday November 2 and left the cycle outside.

In the time it took to make a quick purchase the vehicle was snatched, and when staff re-played security footage, a young man in a hoodie was seen making off with it.

Further footage showed that the thief and another young man brazenly came back to the shop only minutes later to buy beer but the bike was nowhere to be seen.

Kian said: “It’s very disappointing. I’ve had the bike for about 18 months, it’s worth maybe £200 and I need it to get to and from work.

Police want to speak to this young man in connection with the theft

"If the old one doesn’t turn up I’ll have to buy another one and I can’t really afford it.

"I had a bike lock but it broke. I wish now I’d replaced it sooner. If I get the bike back or a new one, I’ll definitely get a new lock.”

Anyone with details about the theft or the bicycle’s whereabouts is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

