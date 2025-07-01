A Wigan teenager who was sexually assaulted by a colleague at a care home has spoken out after he was jailed for two years.

Katie Watson waived her right to anonymity to raise awareness of what happened and encourage other victims of sexual assault to come forward.

The 19-year-old had been employed as a care worker at a residential home in Warrington for around six months, alongside studying health and social care at college.

Katie Watson

She met agency worker Emmanuel Onwubiko, 36, for the first time on January 3 last year, when he started working at the care home, and it was not long before he abused her.

Katie, who lives in Wigan, said: “He started telling me I was beautiful and everything. He asked my name and how old I was.

"Throughout the day he was grabbing me, rubbing me, pulling me into him.”

After several incidents during the morning, Katie left work to go on a break and did not return, instead going to her grandmother’s house nearby.

Emmanuel Onwubiko has been jailed

"That’s when I started crying and she rang the police,” she said.

Onwubiko, of Derwent Road, Ashton, was arrested by police and charged with sexual assault.

Katie said there was no CCTV footage of the incidents, but cameras did record her going to the toilets and crying.

Onwubiko pleaded not guilty and a trial was held, during which Katie had to relive her experience as she gave evidence.

She said: “It was really horrible. I had something where I couldn’t see him, but I had to repeat every single thing that happened. I can’t even explain the feeling, it was horrible.”

Cross-examination by Onwubiko’s lawyer was particularly difficult, but in the end he was unanimously convicted of five counts of sexual assault by a jury at Liverpool Crown Court.

Katie said: “It was the biggest relief ever. I started crying my eyes out.

"My nan was there in the public gallery to see what happened and she was crying as well.

"It has been one and a half years waiting, knowing he was still walking around Wigan, and that was the worst bit for me, knowing he was walking around pretty much a free man until court.

"It was the biggest relief and tears of happiness.”

Katie tried to go back to work at the care home several months later, with the support of her employer and colleagues, but she found it too difficult.

She said: “That job was the first care job I ever had and I was so happy. I met so many lovely work colleagues there, even though they were all a lot older than me. I enjoyed it so much. The way it was run and everything was amazing.

"He ruined a job that I really enjoyed. I tried going back after that, but I couldn’t do it.”

She started working in home care, but worried about bumping into Onwubiko, and is now looking forward to beginning a job with autistic children.

Katie said: “I do really enjoy caring and don’t want that to stop me.”

Despite a difficult 18 months, Katie is glad she reported her attacker to police and hopes to inspire other victims of sexual assault to do the same.

Onwubiko must also sign the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.