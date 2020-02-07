Alcoholic woman slumped on train at Wigan North Western station swore at police

A drunk woman on a train at Wigan swore at police officers, a court was told.



Julie Goulding was found slumped in a seat on a stationary carriage at North Western railway station, on January 16, justices heard.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

Wigan and Leigh magistrates heard that British Transport Police had attended the station at around 5pm to reports of a drunken female.

When officers discovered Goulding on the seat, they tried to assist her but she then started swearing at them.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, said officers then decided to arrest Goulding for being drunk and disorderly.

It was heard Goulding, 49, had been travelling back from the Lake District and had bought a bottle of vodka.

She said: “I’ve been an alcoholic for four years and I have some severe health problems.

“When I was arrested in January, I’d made my way to the Lake District to stay with my mum.

“But I was told I couldn’t stay as my stepdad was losing his memory and getting confused.

“So on the way home, I stopped and got a bottle of vodka.

“I’m recovering now and have engaged with alcohol teams and am under the support of a consultant psychiatrist.

“I’ve done detox before and I feel my network of support will allow me to do it this time.”

Goulding, of Torcross Way, Halewood, Knowsley, said she was “fully aware” of what she had done and wanted to get better.

She said: “I thought I could have one drink but I can’t.

“I’m a recovering alcoholic and I’m getting lots of support and I want to get my life back on track.

“I’d been in the same job for 17 years but lost my job through alcohol.

“My mental health deteriorated and I self-medicated through drinking alcohol.

“I’m fully aware of what I’ve done and want to get better.”

Goulding admitted to being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Justices handed her a fine of £40, costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £32.