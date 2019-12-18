Almost 200 arrests in force drink and drug drive crackdown

Since December 1, Greater Manchester Police have arrested 179 people on suspicion of drink and drug driving offences as part of the None for the Road operation. Officers across the force have also breathalysed or drug tested 506 drivers.



Of those, 126 were arrested for being over the legal drink drive limit with an additional 53 arrests made for drivers who tested positive for illegal drugs.

A force breathalyser

Some drivers have been arrested for testing positive for illegal drugs and then also found to be over the drink drive limit.

Chief Insp Matt Bailey-Smith from GMP’s Safer Transport Team said: “We know people know the dangers of drink-driving – but so many continue to flout the laws and put their own lives and innocent others in danger.

“The selfishness of those who get behind the wheel after drinking more than the legal limit astounds me.”