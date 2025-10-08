An appeal for witnesses and information is made by Wigan police regarding a house break-in
Initial inquiries suggest that the break-in took place at between 7.45 and 8.45pm on Friday October 3.
It has not been revealed what, if anything, was stolen.
A social media post from Wigan and Leigh Police reads: “PC Hodgkinson is appealing for any information or witnesses to this incident who may be able to help with the investigation.
"If you have any information in relation to this incident, please call 101 and quote log reference 2610 of 06/10/2025.
“PC Hodgkinson would also like to remind residents in the local area to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to us via 101 or alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”