Angry family searching for crash driver

A furious Wigan family are asking for public help to trace a motorist who reversed into the vehicle with their two sons in.



Belinda Green told how her husband Ian was at the Pepper Lane Chippy in Standish when a Mitsubishi off-roader drove into the family’s stationary Volkswagen Caravelle.

Can you identify the culprit?

The incident, which happened at around 11am on Saturday November 11, was captured on CCTV with the footage clearly showing the 4x4 making contact with the Green family’s vehicle before driving off.

The impact shunts the Caravelle slightly across the car park but the off-roader only stops for a split second before engaging a forward gear and leaving the scene.

The driving is all the more clumsy as the camera footage suggests there is ample space for the 4x4 to turn around without coming into contact with the VW.

Belinda is particularly unhappy that the driver, who she believes to be a woman but did not give any more details about, did not even check her sons, eight-year-old Sam and Alfie, 11, were OK as they were in the VW when the impact happened.

Fortunately the two youngsters were shaken but unhurt from their experience, which happened as Sam was sat in one of the front seats and Alfie was standing up to speak to him.

The family also faces a large bill to repair the extensive damage to the front of the people carrier and Belinda hopes to appeal to the motorist’s conscience to come forward.

Belinda, from Shevington, said: “Our van moved across the pavement. She has basically reversed and drove off and she must have known about it because her 4x4 shook.

“Luckily the children are OK but they were distraught. What’s most annoying for me is that Alfie and Sam were in the car and she’s driven off.

“If you look at the CCTV footage someone gets out of the 4x4 and walks past our van before then coming back and getting in again. They would have seen Alfie and Sam in the vehicle.

“We don’t know how much the damage will come to but we know we will have to pay about £450 of excess to get it repaired.

“Almost every panel at the front has been smashed in some way. There’s damage to the bonnet and to the headlight.

“I just want the driver to apologise and to pay for the damage to the car. I want her to acknowledge she has hit the car and driven off when she could have injured two children.”

Belinda and Ian were so determined to find the motorist they managed to track down the CCTV footage.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the newsroom by ringing 01942 506219 or emailing newsroom@jpress.co.uk