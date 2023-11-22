Angry residents ‘smash windows of man’s house’ after wanton car vandalism
Wigan Today reported yesterday (Tuesday) that residents living in Scholes had woken to find a number of their cars damaged and scratched by being "keyed" in the early hours of the morning.
According to reports on social media, the number of vandalised cars is far greater than at first estimated and could be in excess of 100, resulting in thousands of pounds of damage.
One CCTV image shows a hooded man apparently in the act of committing damage to one of the cars.
According to unconfirmed reports, one man who lives in the locality was responsible for the damage and angry residents later "turned up at his house and smashed his windows."
One resident said: "The repercussions of this have already amassed a crowd of people seeking vengeance for the damage caused.
"Something really needs to be done before this escalates to more dangerous levels."
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been approached for comment.