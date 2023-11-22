News you can trust since 1853
Angry residents ‘smash windows of man’s house’ after wanton car vandalism

It has now emerged that "more than 100" cars were damaged in a spate of wanton vandalism in a Wigan neighbourhood.
By Alan Weston
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2023, 12:38 GMT
Wigan Today reported yesterday (Tuesday) that residents living in Scholes had woken to find a number of their cars damaged and scratched by being "keyed" in the early hours of the morning.

According to reports on social media, the number of vandalised cars is far greater than at first estimated and could be in excess of 100, resulting in thousands of pounds of damage.

CCTV image apparently showing one of the cars being damaged in ScholesCCTV image apparently showing one of the cars being damaged in Scholes
CCTV image apparently showing one of the cars being damaged in Scholes
One CCTV image shows a hooded man apparently in the act of committing damage to one of the cars.

According to unconfirmed reports, one man who lives in the locality was responsible for the damage and angry residents later "turned up at his house and smashed his windows."

One resident said: "The repercussions of this have already amassed a crowd of people seeking vengeance for the damage caused.

"Something really needs to be done before this escalates to more dangerous levels."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have been approached for comment.