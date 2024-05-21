Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Wigan couple have appeared in court to deny charges of animal cruelty.

Anthony Austin, 34, and Stephanie Wlasenko, 33, both of London Fields, Billinge, are accused of causing unnecessary suffering to two bull terrier-type dogs called Paddy and Bruno between May 6 and July 8 last year by failing to investigate or address adequately the causes of their underweight or poor bodily conditions.

They are also charged with failing to meet the pets' welfare needs by providing them with a suitable diet and protecting them from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

Anthony Austin and Stephanie Wlaskenko will be tried over animal cruelty charges in March 2026

The pair pleaded not guilty to both charges which are contrary to sections of the 2006 Animal Welfare Act.

Having appeared before Wigan and Leigh magistrates, they elected trial by jury and so the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court.

A trial date of March 11 2026 was scheduled although a case management hearing will take place on October 28 this year which they are not required to attend.