Another 30 neighbourhood police recruits join Greater Manchester Police

The recruits have just completed Police Now’s National Graduate Leadership Programme academy, where they were equipped with the core knowledge and skills required of a constable.

The seven-week residential academy trained 148 new officers, who all land in their respective forces across the country today and are part of over 2,450 officers who have been recruited nationally by Police Now to date.

The officers were selected out of thousands of applicants to Police Now’s programme, which recruits, trains and develops outstanding and diverse graduates with a commitment to public service and a belief in the enormous positive social change that exceptional community policing can deliver.

The news recruits line up

The officers will now continue to develop their leadership and problem-solving skills in force for the remainder of the two-year programme and beyond. They will also work towards their Graduate Diploma in Professional Policing Practice, in partnership with Liverpool John Moores University.

PC Charlotte Emma, who has just completed the academy and joins Greater Manchester Police via the programme, said: “The Police Now academy has been a unique and enjoyable experience, you are pushed and challenged to be the best you can be.

"Along the way I have been supported by my Police Now tutor who has been amazing, and I have made invaluable friendships with like-minded colleagues along the way.

"During the academy we completed two days of field training where I made my first arrest, which was a slightly surreal experience, but has made me so excited to land force. I am also looking forward to getting to know my community, building relationships and making a positive difference.”

The new officers were trained at the academy by experienced officers seconded from Police Now’s partner forces, including Police Sergeant Leacock and Acting Police Sergeants Lloyd, Creswell and Mansfield from Greater Manchester Police.

A/PS Georgia Mansfield said: “I have returned to Police Now as a Syndicate Lead (Police Now tutor) after joining Greater Manchester Police via Police Now’s programme in 2018.

" It has been my absolute pleasure to deliver core learning at academy whilst supporting participants through this very challenging and rewarding process.

"The level of professionalism, dedication, hard-work and determination I have witnessed at the academy has been nothing short of excellent throughout.