Another Wigan motorist has been charged with drink-driving as part of GMP crackdown

During the tenth day of GMP’s drink and drug drive campaign, officers made five arrests, resulting in three people being charged including another Wigan driver.

Danielle Nicholas (29/08/1994) of Smiths Lane, Wigan has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol and being in possession of a Class A drug. She is due to appear at Wigan & Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 17 July.

GMP's drink driving campaign enters its 10th day

Arron Gregory (09/10/1995) of Fourth Avenue, Salford has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, dangerous driving, failing to stop and having no licence or insurance. He is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 July.

Lavinia Hyde (25/03/1998) of Dorwood Avenue, Manchester has been charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol. She is due to appear at Manchester & Salford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 7 August.

One person has been released under investigation and one person remains in custody.