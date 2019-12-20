Anti-cyber crime unit wins new honour

Greater Manchester Police’s Cyber and Economic Crime Awareness Service has won at the first ever Tackling Economic Crime Awards.

The awards recognise those who have made a significant contribution to targeting cybercrime.

CECAS aims to raise awareness of fraud and the impact it has on victims. The team won in the Outstanding Customer Service Initiative category.

It was created due to the large numbers of fraud and cybercrime victims being recorded nationally, but not locally, so were hidden from usual crime recording standards.

The service works closely with Action Fraud, EVCVU, the banking sector and third-party support agencies and in its first two years 2,150 victims have been supported through CECAS.