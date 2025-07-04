Anti-knife crime initiatives rollout across Wigan borough
Four knife disposal bins will be installed at prominent locations as public and voluntary organisations join forces to share anti-knife messages and training.
Meanwhile, several ‘bleed kits’ are now available and Stop the Bleed training sessions are taking place at a range of hospitality venues.
The schemes are being supported by Wigan borough’s Community Safety Partnership, which sees the council team up with organisations such as Greater Manchester Police.
Coun Kevin Anderson, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies said: “A key focus for our partnership is early intervention and prevention actions on issues that we know are important to the safety and well-being of our communities.
“Although we know the rate of knife crime offences in our borough is lower than regional and national averages, it is a scourge to our society and can have devastating effects.
“All this activity highlights pro-active approaches to create lasting change.”
As part of the initiative, four knife disposal bins have been installed across the borough, located in Wigan and Leigh town centres, Platt Bridge, and Pemberton.
They provide members of the public the chance to dispose of any sharp tool anonymously with no questions asked.
In collaboration with the Home Office, anti-knife crime campaigner Faron Paul will be touring London, the West Midlands, and Greater Manchester throughout July in a knife amnesty van.
As part of the government’s surrender scheme, members of the public will be encouraged to hand in any sharp objects, including items such as ninja swords, which will be subject to a ban from August 1.
In partnership with CitizenAid, Wigan Council will be installing two bleed control boxes in Platt Bridge and Leigh.
Additionally, 'Stop the Bleed' training has been offered to hospitality venues across the borough, and bleed control kits have been provided for use at their premises.
Professor Sir Keith Porter, co-founder of CitizenAID said: “The time between an injury occurring and the arrival of skilled help is critical, and rapid response can mean the difference between life and death.
“Blood loss remains the most common preventable cause of death and thanks to simple yet effective first aid training, hospitality venues across the borough are now equipped with the skills and confidence to act swiftly, whether it’s a road traffic collision or a broken glass incident, these life-saving skills and kits truly make a difference.”
All schools across the borough have been offered anti-knife crime awareness sessions led by Alison Cope, who tragically lost her son to violence in 2013. Alison now dedicates her work by sharing her son’s story to help educate young people on the realties and consequences of youth violence.
Each session provides an opportunity to find out what young people think about knife crime, offer reassurance and empowers them to speak up so that support can be offered when needed.
In partnership with the Greater Manchester Violence Reduction Unit’s I Am Greater campaign, a new mural has been commissioned in Leigh to promote the message that we are greater than violence.