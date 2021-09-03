Appeal for information after girl raped in Wigan park

Police are appealing for information after a girl was raped at Haigh Park in Wigan.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Saturday May 29 in a wooded area near the plantation of the park.

A full investigation is ongoing and the victim continues to be supported by officers.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of arrange or facilitation of a child sexual offence. She has since been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Zoe Nightingale, of GMP's Wigan Division said: "This is a shocking incident and we are determined to find the individual responsible.

"These investigations are often incredibly complex and take time to establish the full details. We appreciate that some time has passed since this assault happened but we are treating this incident is isolated and we are hopeful there are people who may have been in the area at the time and have information that could greatly assist our investigation.

"It is crucial that anyone who may have information or witnessed the incident gets in contact with police.

"Anyone with information, regardless of how insignificant you feel it may be, should contact police on 0161 856 7252 quoting incident 2098 of 18/06/21.

"Details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Greater Manchester is nationally recognised as a model of good practice in terms of support services available to victims.

If you or someone you know has been raped or sexually assaulted, we encourage you not to suffer in silence and report it to the police, or a support agency so you can get the help and support available.

Saint Mary's Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Manchester provides a comprehensive and co-ordinated response to men, women and children who live or have been sexually assaulted within Greater Manchester. We offer forensic medical examinations, practical and emotional support as well as a counselling service for all ages. Services are available on a 24-hour basis and can be accessed by telephoning 0161 276 6515.

Greater Manchester Rape Crisis is a confidential information, support and counselling service run by women for women over 18 who have been raped or sexually abused at any time in their lives. Call us on 0161 273 4500 or email us at [email protected]

Survivors Manchester provides specialist trauma informed support to boys and men in Greater Manchester who have experienced sexual abuse, rape or sexual exploitation. Call 0161 236 2182.