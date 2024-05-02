Appeal for information after £800 of belongings stolen in Wigan

Police are appealing for information after go karting equipment was stolen in Wigan.
By Sian Jones
Published 2nd May 2024, 12:30 BST
Around £800 worth of belongings were taken from a vehicle outside of Ninja Warrior on Stadium Way, Wigan between 9pm on April 9 and 8am on April 10.

Anyone with CCTV footage or information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 651 on 10/04/2024.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.