Appeal for information after £800 of belongings stolen in Wigan
Police are appealing for information after go karting equipment was stolen in Wigan.
Around £800 worth of belongings were taken from a vehicle outside of Ninja Warrior on Stadium Way, Wigan between 9pm on April 9 and 8am on April 10.
Anyone with CCTV footage or information is urged to contact police on 101 quoting log 651 on 10/04/2024.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.