Appeal for information after windows of two cars smashed on Wigan street

Residents are being asked if they can help police catch the offenders responsible for the damage to the two cars.

A homeowner on Pinewood Crescent in Ince said the windows of a BMW X5 and a Mercedes ML280 were attacked at around 12.20am on Friday July 9.

The damage to the window of one of the cars

She said she immediately started shouting to the person damaging the windows and they ran off.

The incident has been reported to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

The video footage showed the group making its way into the cul-de-sac from Ince Green Lane.

One of the cars was parked on a driveway with the other just in front of the property.

The resident, who asked not to be named, said a neighbour also heard the loud noise of a car engine in the area at the time.

She said: "I ignored the noise at first but then it was really loud. I looked out of the window and saw this lad smashing my car windows.

"He had already smashed the front passenger window and was going to the second one on the passenger side. I shouted to him. My partner heard the banging as well and other neighbours came out too.

"I am really concerned about this, it is very bad. There was a lot of broken glass to clear up. I don't know why someone would do this.

"If anyone knows anything and can go to the police station that would be really helpful."

Anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101, quoting crime numbers CRI/06LL/0018878/21 and CRI/06LL/0018880/21, or ring independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.