Appeal for Wigan man wanted on recall to prison
Ben Joseph Hoofe, 34, has breached the conditions of his license
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.
Ben Joseph Hoofe, 34, was released from prison in January 2021 after being jailed in April 2020 for breaching a restraining order.
He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his license.
Hoofe is known to have links to the Wigan as well as St Helens, Merseyside and Cumbria.
Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Hoofe should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers...