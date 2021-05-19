Appeal for Wigan man wanted on recall to prison

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a wanted man from Wigan.

Ben Joseph Hoofe, 34, was released from prison in January 2021 after being jailed in April 2020 for breaching a restraining order.

He is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the conditions of his license.

Ben Joseph Hoofe (Image: GMP)

Hoofe is known to have links to the Wigan as well as St Helens, Merseyside and Cumbria.

Anybody with information regarding the whereabouts of Hoofe should contact police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.