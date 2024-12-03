An appeal has been launched after a volunteer was threatened after a bell was stolen at a Wigan township’s Christmas market.

The bell is used by volunteers at Standish Christmas market to walk cars through the market for safety.

It was allegedly taken by a man described as drunk and wearing a grey tracksuit at around 9pm on Saturday (November 30).

When one of the committee members followed him to try and retrieve the bell, he ran off down the backs of the terraced houses on Heaton Street and was said to then threaten to harm the committee member.

The area were the incident took place

Now the organisers are appealing for anyone with information or CCTV footage to get in touch.

A post by Standish Christmas Market said: "It's a disappointing and pointless incident that marred the happy atmosphere that has been a hallmark of Standish Christmas Market for eight successful events.

"There were a number of motion sensitive security lights along the path and we're appealing to the residents of the row of houses in case anyone has CCTV footage of the incident.

"The bell's new owner is wearing a classy grey tracksuit and the volunteer is in a pink hi-vis vest.

"Residents may have heard the committee member shouting to draw attention at the time.

"If you know anyone in the area, are one of the residents who has a camera that may have seen something, or if you know anyone who has been showing off his new school dinner bell, please forward any information to the Christmas Market or Standish Voice page ready to be forwarded to the Police for the impending report.

"We don't care about the bell, but we will not let our committee members be threatened and abused needlessly.