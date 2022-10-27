News you can trust since 1853
Appeal to reunite Wigan crime victims with their stolen scooters and bike

Wigan police are trying to reunite suspected stolen two-wheelers with their rightful owners.

By Charles Graham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read

Officers took to social media to publish pictures of a Carrera bicycle and two scooters of the Shock Wheelz and Razor brands.

They have not disclosed from where the items have been recovered.

Do you know someone who had a Carrera bike like this stolen?

But a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “If you recognise them as yours, please call 0161 856 3622 quoting log 2246-26102022.

A red Razor scooter. Who is the rightful owner?
Are you the owner of this Shock Wheelz scooter?