Appeal to reunite Wigan crime victims with their stolen scooters and bike
Wigan police are trying to reunite suspected stolen two-wheelers with their rightful owners.
By Charles Graham
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers took to social media to publish pictures of a Carrera bicycle and two scooters of the Shock Wheelz and Razor brands.
They have not disclosed from where the items have been recovered.
Most Popular
But a spokesperson for GMP Wigan West said: “If you recognise them as yours, please call 0161 856 3622 quoting log 2246-26102022.