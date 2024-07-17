Appeal to trace man with links to Wigan borough who is ‘wanted for assault’
A man with links to Wigan borough is wanted by police.
They want to speak to 34-year-old Dean Smith about several offences.
A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find Dean Smith, who is wanted for several offences, including assault.
“He has links to the Atherton, Leigh, Tyldesley and Bolton areas of Greater Manchester. He also has links to Garstang.
“Any info? Call us on 0161 856 3622 or via Crimestoppers.”