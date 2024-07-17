Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man with links to Wigan borough is wanted by police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They want to speak to 34-year-old Dean Smith about several offences.

A post on Greater Manchester Police’s Leigh, Atherton and Hindley Facebook page said: “We are appealing for the public’s help to find Dean Smith, who is wanted for several offences, including assault.

“He has links to the Atherton, Leigh, Tyldesley and Bolton areas of Greater Manchester. He also has links to Garstang.

“Any info? Call us on 0161 856 3622 or via Crimestoppers.”