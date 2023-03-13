It had been suspected that a firearm was involved in the incident, which is why officers with weapons were scrambled to Platt Lane in Scholes, at 1.30pm on Sunday March 13.

And a dismantled gun was indeed recovered, although it turned out to be immitation.

The aftermath of an incident in Platt Lane, Scholes, in which a woman was seriously injured

A man and a woman have since been arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and possessing a firearm.

A picture taken by a Wigan Today reader shows the aftermath of the incident and the person who sent it said that armed officers had been seen in attendance, that a woman had been put into an ambulance and that a man had been seen in handcuffs.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 1.30pm on Sunday March 12, Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Platt Lane, Wigan.

“Officers attended and established a woman had been seriously assaulted. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

“At the scene, a dismantled imitation firearm was also recovered.

“A man and a woman, aged 37 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault, and possession of a firearm. They remain in police custody for questioning.”

