News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Armed police descend on a Wigan street after a woman suffers serious injuries in an attack

A woman was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and two people were arrested by armed police after an horrific assault on a Wigan street.

By Charles Graham
13 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 3:55pm

It had been suspected that a firearm was involved in the incident, which is why officers with weapons were scrambled to Platt Lane in Scholes, at 1.30pm on Sunday March 13.

And a dismantled gun was indeed recovered, although it turned out to be immitation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Teenage pregnancy in Wigan is ‘significantly worse’ than national average and is...
The aftermath of an incident in Platt Lane, Scholes, in which a woman was seriously injured
The aftermath of an incident in Platt Lane, Scholes, in which a woman was seriously injured
The aftermath of an incident in Platt Lane, Scholes, in which a woman was seriously injured
Most Popular

A man and a woman have since been arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault and possessing a firearm.

A picture taken by a Wigan Today reader shows the aftermath of the incident and the person who sent it said that armed officers had been seen in attendance, that a woman had been put into an ambulance and that a man had been seen in handcuffs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 1.30pm on Sunday March 12, Greater Manchester Police were called to reports of a disturbance at Platt Lane, Wigan.

“Officers attended and established a woman had been seriously assaulted. She was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but they are not thought to be life-threatening at this time.

“At the scene, a dismantled imitation firearm was also recovered.

“A man and a woman, aged 37 and 39, were arrested on suspicion of burglary, assault, and possession of a firearm. They remain in police custody for questioning.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or the freephone Crimestoppers line, anonymously, on 0800 555111.