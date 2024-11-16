Armed police rush to Wigan town centre amid reports of man carrying a weapon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have made an arrest after reports of a man armed with a weapon in Wigan town centre.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers went to Millgate on Saturday morning and detained a 50-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

An investigation has been launched by Wigan CID and detectives will be questioning the man about what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “We were called shortly before 10.50am this morning to a report of a man who appeared to be carrying a weapon on Millgate in Wigan.

Millgate, in Wigan town centre

“Officers, supported by armed officers, attended and a man, aged 50, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody for questioning.

"Detectives from Wigan criminal investigation department are now investigating and enquiries are ongoing.

"Information can be passed to us via LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting incident 1116 of November 16.”

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.