Armed police descended on an abandoned Wigan church hunting for a man with a gun.

Video footage shows a heavy police presence around the former St Joseph's Church on Caroline Street, yesterday (Wednesday) evening at around 8.30pm, after they received reports of a member of the public being seen, possibly with a firearm there.

A police drone was also spotted overhead combing the area for the suspect.

The road was sealed off for a period, meaning that town centre traffic had to be re-routed, but eventually the officers departed, satisfied that there was no risk.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “GMP were called to reports of a man with an alleged firearm in the area of the former St Joseph’s Church on Caroline Street.

"However, armed officers attended and contained the property and no one was located.”

The church has been empty for 35 years now and become increasingly derelict.

Planning applications have been submitted over the years, one to turn it into homes and another to make it into a climbing centre, but they came to nothing.