Armed police search empty Wigan church in search of gunman

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Aug 2024, 08:12 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2024, 09:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Armed police descended on an abandoned Wigan church hunting for a man with a gun.

Video footage shows a heavy police presence around the former St Joseph's Church on Caroline Street, yesterday (Wednesday) evening at around 8.30pm, after they received reports of a member of the public being seen, possibly with a firearm there.

A police drone was also spotted overhead combing the area for the suspect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road was sealed off for a period, meaning that town centre traffic had to be re-routed, but eventually the officers departed, satisfied that there was no risk.

Caroline Street in Wigan sealed off by policeCaroline Street in Wigan sealed off by police
Caroline Street in Wigan sealed off by police

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “GMP were called to reports of a man with an alleged firearm in the area of the former St Joseph’s Church on Caroline Street.

"However, armed officers attended and contained the property and no one was located.”

The church has been empty for 35 years now and become increasingly derelict.

Planning applications have been submitted over the years, one to turn it into homes and another to make it into a climbing centre, but they came to nothing.