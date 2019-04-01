Armed robbery at Wigan house for iPhone and cash sparks police appeal

Robbers wielding a blade terrorised a man in his Wigan home before fleeing in his car with an iPhone and cash.

Police are appealing desperately for information following the shocking incident at a property on Tenbury Drive in Ashton.

Four men got into the house and threatened the homeowner, who was in his 20s.

The offenders fled in the victim’s blue Volkswagen Golf with a stolen iPhone and quantity of cash.

No-one was injured but the victim was left incredibly shaken.

Despite the incident occurring back on Thursday January 10 at around 4am police have not made any arrests and inquiries are still ongoing.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has now released a picture of a man they want to speak to as part of the investigation.

Anyone who has any information about the robbery should call police on 0161 856 7259 quoting reference number 220 of 10/01/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.