Armed robbery of a cash delivery van at Tesco Express store in Wigan sparks police probe

Police are investigating after an armed attack on a cash delivery van at a Wigan convenience store.



The alarming incident happened at the Tesco Express store on Poolstock Lane on Wednesday morning.

Police tape across the entrance to the Tesco Express store

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said two men, one armed with what appeared to be a firearm, made threats and then left the scene with a quantity of cash.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A post on social media from a shocked shopper said two men were wearing balaclavas and described the weapon as a sawn-off shotgun.

Police cars and a van at the scene

The post also said residents in the store had been barricaded inside during the dramatic incident.

A large police presence was seen outside the store on Wednesday morning, with the building taped off.

A Tesco spokesperson said: “This was a distressing incident for our colleagues and we are supporting the police with their investigation.”