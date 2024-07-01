Armed teen: Wigan 18-year-old admits to having two knives

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 1st Jul 2024, 15:45 BST
A teenager has pleaded guilty to two charges of carrying a knife in a public place in Wigan.

Zackery Hajoui, 18, of Dickens Place, Goose Green, was found with a butterfly knife and a bread knife on Westwood Way, Wigan, on May 28.

He will find out his sentence on August 7 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.